UAB football starting fall camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time again! Football season is here.

The UAB Blazers will begin their fall camp next Monday under first year HC, and former NFL QB, Trent Dilfer. Dilfer comes to UAB after spending the past four seasons as the coach for Lipscomb Academy (HS) in Nashville, Tennessee, guiding the Mustangs to two state championships.

Dilfer will help guide the Blazers into their first season in a new conference. UAB officially joined the American Athletic Conference July 1. UAB enters the conference with major momentum after going 50-26 over the last six seasons.

The Blazers will begin their 2023 campaign at home on August 31 against North Carolina A&T. You can find their full schedule here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.