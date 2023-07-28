LawCall
State Sen. Tim Melson in critical condition after suffering heart attack on state trip to S. Korea

(Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News)
By Liz Hurley and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Senator Tim Melson, who represents District 1 - which includes all of Lauderdale County, a part of Limestone and a small section of Madison County - is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack and collapsing while on a state recruiting trip in South Korea with fellow lawmakers.

Sources say Sen. Melton suddenly fell to the floor in a coffee shop, and fellow state Sen. Arthur Orr administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Sources say Melton is being transported from a rural hospital to a larger facility in Seoul where Melson’s wife and family are traveling to be with him.

Melson was an anesthesiologist at Helen Keller Hospital before he was forced to retire 10 years ago when he received a life-saving liver transplant.

Sen. Melson wrote the medical cannabis law that’s in the process of producing Alabama’s 1st-ever medical cannabis licenses.

This recruiting trip was not only to attract new industry to Alabama, but to also attract STEM teachers to the state.

