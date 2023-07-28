LawCall
Skeletal remains found in Graysville ID’d as man from Tarrant

The remains have been identified as Michael Lynn Dillard of Tarrant. He was 49.
The remains have been identified as Michael Lynn Dillard of Tarrant. He was 49.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Skeletal remains found in December of 2022 in Graysville have been identified.

The remains have been identified as Michael Lynn Dillard of Tarrant. He was 49.

Dillard’s remains were found in a remote wooded area on private hunting property in the 100 block of Sherry Street.


His family reported him missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office April 1, 2020. They told authorities Dillard was last known to be alive on November 24, 2019 near Brookside.

An examination did not reveal a cause of death. Dillard’s remains were positively identified by DNA analysis.

