New facility and services coming to Cooper Green Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve drive past 6th Avenue South, you’ll see the construction happening at Cooper Green Hospital. Medical leaders say it’s not just an upgrade to the facility, but also the services they provide. They expect to be open and operating by early 2025.

Their current building is more than 50 years old. Officials say it costs a lot to maintain, and it’s becoming hard to provide modern ambulatory healthcare.

But that will all change soon with the new state-of-the-art 211,000 square foot building. The hospital says the improved space marks a new chapter with better access and care for neighbors in Jefferson County.

“Things like having an MRI machine on site. So when patients need an MRI, they can get that done,” says Medical Director, Dr. Reagan Durant. “We will have a walking course around the building as well for patients who want to do that, particularly as we make recommendations about physical activity. We also just think that the space itself will be customized to our needs so that the care we deliver will be more effective, efficient, and more timely.”

In the meantime, Dr. Durant says they still provide urgent care primary and specialty care clinics. These services are available to all residents regardless of their ability to pay

