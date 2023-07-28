Neighbors in Birmingham’s Central Park upset about the recent spike in gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two weeks ago, there was a double homicide, and last Sunday, shots were fired again.

Susan Palmer has lived in the area for 30 years and says what was once her place of peace is now filled with fear.

“Someone driving by on Terrace Q and Central Park decided to shoot a gun and take two lives, and that’s hurtful,” says Palmer. “Then come this Sunday, on my street and on 55th Street and Terrace Q, someone drove by and began to shoot at another car.”

Although no one was injured last weekend, she says the gun violence has gotten too close.

“Next door, my neighbor’s car was shot with a bullet piercing from the passenger door all the way through the car of the driver’s door into her home,” adds Palmer. “She has three young kids, and she’s a mother, and they were in the home sleep.”

Palmer says this shooting and the July 15 double homicide happened shortly before 11 p.m.

“So in Central Park, we got ten o clock, and we have 11 p.m. Why isn’t it that we don’t have police patrolling in those hours that this gunfire and people are actually riding through driving by shooting,” said Palmer.

She’s calling on law enforcement to do more and her fellow neighbors to speak up if they know something about either of these shootings.

“If you know something about what’s going on, don’t go to the social media but call to the Birmingham police department anonymously and let them know.”

Birmingham Police say they did not receive any calls about a shooting last Sunday, but Shotspotter did assist them in the double homicide that happened on July 15.

Palmer says they will host a neighborhood meeting next month, and she wants to see people come out to share any concerns. You can come out on August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Five Points Library.

