Murphy African American Museum to host car show fundraiser

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Murphy African American Museum was once home to one of Tuscaloosa’s first prominent Black residents and now a fundraiser is planned this weekend to help sustain the facility.

Will Murphy was Tuscaloosa’s first Black mortician and one of the city’s wealthiest Black citizens during his time. He built the house that would become the Murphy African American Museum in 1923.

Murphy’s home is made from some materials from back when Tuscaloosa was the state capital. It also houses antiques, art, and memorabilia that dates back decades.

Ruby Simon and Ransey O’Daniel sit on the board for the Murphy African American Museum.

“This house serves as an information center that people can come and find out things about African American history, not only here in Tuscaloosa, but throughout the world,” Simon explained.

They are encouraging folks to come to a car show scheduled for Saturday to raise money for the museum.

“It’s about preservation,” O’Daniel said. “We certainly want to preserve the property. Preserve the artifacts as well as the history and the historical importance of the Murphy African American Museum.”

The classic car show is free to attend. There is a $25 entry fee or donation for people who want to include vehicles in the car show.

The show is set for Saturday, July 29 at the McDonald Hughes Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

