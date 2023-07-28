Man found in burned home in May ID’d

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified remains found in a burned home in May.

The Birmingham Fire Department and Birmingham Police Department located the body of 25-year-old Rodney Maurice Walker, Junior of Cottondale in a home in the 4000 block of Old Lewisburg Road.

Walker died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.