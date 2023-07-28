LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man found in burned home in May ID’d

Authorities located the body of 25-year-old Rodney Maurice Walker, Junior of Cottondale in a...
Authorities located the body of 25-year-old Rodney Maurice Walker, Junior of Cottondale in a home in the 4000 block of Old Lewisburg Road.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified remains found in a burned home in May.

The Birmingham Fire Department and Birmingham Police Department located the body of 25-year-old Rodney Maurice Walker, Junior of Cottondale in a home in the 4000 block of Old Lewisburg Road.

is 123movies to legal
embed google maps

Walker died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 NB identified, Birmingham PD investigating
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Police held a news conference to announce charges against Carlee Russell
Police held a news conference to announce charges against Carlee Russell
Back-to-school events to help students happening this weekend