Man dies one day after assault at convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 58-year-old man died a day after he was assaulted at a convenience store, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Cedric Orlando Reese sustained a blunt force injury during a reported assault at the 5 Way Convenience Store on 8th Avenue in Wylam July 12.

On July 13, a friend went to check on Reese and found him unresponsive in his home.

An autopsy found the death is due to the injuries sustained during the assault.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Birmingham Police are investigating.

