Jordan Melton’s loved ones hope his death inspires community change

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re working to get answers from law enforcement on the shooting of two firefighters at Fire Station 9. Jordan Melton was laid to rest Wednesday and fellow firefighter Jamal Jones continues to recover.

Birmingham PD and investigators tell us they are working to make an arrest in this case as we wait on information on a suspect. Likely no one wants answers more than Jordan Melton’s family.

“This blindsided all of us. We don’t know why it happened. Still not clear as to the full details of how it happened,” said Jordan’s mother Rochelle Malone.

Rochelle says she remains in the dark on much of the shooting that took her son’s life.

“There is some different stories of whether the gunman actually went in to the station and fired inside, or he fired on them while they were outside and they ran inside. So I still have a lot of questions.”

While a lot remains unknown, Rochelle is putting her faith in God.

“Now we just have to see how God is going to use this incident to help guide us in a way to bring about some resolve to this type of violence and these types of violent crimes.”

Right now the reward for information is at $45,000. If you know anything, you need to contact either BPD or CrimeStoppers.

