‘I’m so blessed and grateful that I’m still alive’: Pelham officer severely injured after being hit by car released from hospital

Elizabeth Minter
Elizabeth Minter(Pelham PD/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter has been released from the hospital almost a month after she was severely injured.

On July 1 Pelham Police responded to a wreck caused by a suspected drunk driver who was driving the wrong way on I-65 south.

As officers were working traffic control, another driver struck Officer Minter. She was thrown several feet away from her location and was knocked completely out of her boots with her gear thrown across all six traffic lanes on the interstate. That driver was taken into custody and both wrecks are being investigated by ALEA.

The Pelham Police Department released a statement from Officer Minter on their Facebook page.

For those who’ve been asking for an update, we thought you might like to hear from Officer Elizabeth Minter herself: I...

Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Friday, July 28, 2023

