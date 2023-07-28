LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jose

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose, born June 2008, enjoys being outside and playing basketball. Jose loves talking about sports.

He can be shy at times, but will open up as he gets more comfortable. Jose will do well in a family that will take time to assist him with care and understanding.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.








