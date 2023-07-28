HCS encouraging parents to take advantage of JCDH back to school vaccination clinics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New and back to school with WBRC. If your child needs those back-to-school vaccinations, you now have another option thanks to the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Health care employees are now hosting special vaccination clinics for the next few weeks.

Nurses with the Jefferson County Department of Health say they know the rush to get kids ready for school. They say many parents can sometimes forget their children need vaccinations and not just school supplies.

Which is why the Jefferson County Department of Health is stepping in to make sure your child is covered.

Lycia Harris, Child Health Nurse Coordinator of JCDH said, “We wanted to create a space where they could easily get in and get them done.”

And then, have your child ready to go back to school.

JCDH has all the recommend child vaccinations available at the clinics with special sessions for working parents.

“Thursday, August 3, we are going from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then we are also offering a Saturday clinic on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Harris said.

All Alabama students are required to get vaccinated for school attendance. The Hoover City School District wants to make sure their students and parents have multiple options.

Julie Kent, the Lead Nurse for Hoover City Schools said, “Vaccinations are a very important part of keeping our student population healthy and keeping them in school.”

Typically, vaccinations are needed for all incoming kindergartens and rising 6th graders.

“Hoover City Schools follows the vaccination schedule that has been approved by the Alabama Department of Health,” Kent said.

This is not a free clinic. Parents can pay through their insurance or self-pay and will need to bring a valid ID and any other vaccination information for your child.

Appointments can be booked through the JCDH by calling 205 588 5234.

Or going online HERE.

The clinic also offers walk ins.

The clinics will be located at Central Health Center located at 1400 6th Avenue South

Information on what specific vaccinations your child needs can be found HERE.

