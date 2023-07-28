LawCall
Georgia man who led officers on high-speed chase through Pickens Co. sentenced

Fredrick Hood Jr.
Fredrick Hood Jr.(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man who led police on a high-speed chase through Pickens County in 2022 was sentenced to six months in jail, according to District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

Police say 29-year-old Fredrick Hood Jr., of Lithonia, Georgia, refused to pull over during a traffic stop, leading officers on a dangerous and winding chase that extended over 20 miles through Pickens County.

Hood was clocked by Pickens County Sheriff’s Office driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. Highway 82, just seven miles from the state line, at 6:45 p.m. the night of October 2, 2022.

Police say Hood accelerated to more than 110 mph. Two passengers traveling in Hood’s vehicle told officers they asked him to stop and let them out, but he refused.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle and once successful, Hood was taken into custody.

“This defendant showed no regard for the safety of the officers, the drivers he put in danger and his own passengers who pleaded with him to stop,” Hamlin said. “Thankfully, no was injured or killed as a result of his unlawful and incredibly dangerous actions.”

Hood pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and speeding.

He began his six-month sentence in the Pickens County Jail on June 15.

Hood will be required to be on probation for two years after his release.

