Gas prices back on the rise: AAA says heat is one of the causes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s tough to hear before payday, but according to AAA, you’re paying about 15 more cents a gallon for gas.

Here in Alabama, our average gas price is now $3.30.

At this time last year, Alabamians were paying $4.68 per gallon. However, this is now the highest gas prices have risen so far this year.

Clay Ingram with AAA says it’s unusual to see prices increase at the end of July, but here are a few reasons why they might have.

OPEC has cut back on their production, and whenever that happens, prices tend to rise.

Another reason is the heat. The temperatures create an increased need for cooling, which is supplied in some places by crude oil.

Anytime crude prices increase, so will pump prices.

Clay Ingram said that in order to help save money on gas, become a conservative driver.

“Those hard stops and quick starts and weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate use a lot more gas than most people realize,” Ingram said. “Slowing down a little bit and maintaining a more constant speed; I think you’ll not only save gas by doing that, but you’ll be a safer driver as well.”

Ingram said he is not sure when those prices will start to drop, but he expects to see a decline when kids go back to school.

