Gadsden State names Ryan Clark as new softball coach

Ryan Clark: GSCC Softball
Ryan Clark: GSCC Softball(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College officially has their new softball coach. GSCC Athletics Director Blake Lewis tabbed Ryan Clark as the man for the job Friday.

“Coach Clark is eager and energetic and will be a great asset in helping us establish the softball program at Gadsden State Community College. We are excited to have him join the athletic department, and we look forward to helping him grow the program,” stated Lewis.

Clark comes to GSCC after coaching at Sylvania High School for the previous two seasons. During his first season as the softball coach in 2022, Clark guided the Rams to their first regional tournament since 2014 after finishing as the area runner-up in the regular season. In 2023, the Rams made it to the Sweet 16 in the state tournament, making it their most successful season in the last decade.

Before Clark became the softball coach at Sylvania, he was the head baseball coach for the high school from 2017-2021. During his tenure, the baseball program made it to the 3A playoffs in 2018 and 2019, made state Sweet 16 appearances in 2019 and 2021, and were the Dekalb County Champions in 2021.

Before his time at Sylvania, Clark worked with the Snead State Community College softball program and was a student assistant in 2014 with the Jacksonville State softball team.

Clark will officially begin his tenure at Gadsden State on August 1.

