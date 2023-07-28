First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels and poor air quality Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt has declared today, this weekend, and Monday as First Alert Weather Days for an extended period of dangerous heat levels and poor air quality. Temperatures over the next several days could reach the triple digits with a heat index at or above 105°F.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of central Alabama starting at noon this afternoon. The only counties not included in the advisory today are Clay and Cleburne. Tomorrow all of Central Alabama will continue under a heat advisory that will expire Saturday at 9 p.m. Areas under the heat advisory will likely experience highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index up to 105°F. Please take several breaks and stay hydrated.

Air Quality Alert (WBRC)

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties Friday. Under these conditions, ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that can be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses are most at risk under these conditions. When under a code orange alert or higher, it is recommended to conserve electricity and set your air conditions at a higher temperature. Limit driving and combine errands. You should also use the bus and try to carpool to reduce pollution levels. It is also recommended to refuel vehicles after 6 p.m.

We are starting off this Friday with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Fog does not appear as a problem, but I can’t rule out patchy fog in spots that saw some rain yesterday evening. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching an upper-level low that’s spinning away across the Florida and Georgia coast. This area of low pressure will slowly advance to the west, and it could help spark scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama later today.

Planning out the Day (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. We have increased today’s chance of rain to 40 percent with the highest coverage likely occurring in east Alabama. Storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. A strong storm or two can’t be completely ruled out. If you plan on going outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in east Alabama.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend: Get ready for a hot weekend with a chance for a few pop-up storms. We will likely have lingering moisture from this tropical disturbance that could help spark up a 30 to 40 percent chance for widely scattered storms tomorrow. The First Alert Weather Day will continue Saturday and again on Sunday for highs in the upper 90s.

A few spots Sunday could reach the triple digits. Heat index values could climb around 105°F over the weekend. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 70s. Each day will end up partly cloudy and very hot. If you have to work outdoors, please take several breaks and stay hydrated. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Sunday’s chance of rain will likely remain isolated at 20 to 30 percent. I’m hoping you’ll get the chance to see some rain to help water your lawn and temporarily cool temperatures.

Hot Weather Continues into August: We’ll likely begin August with temperatures well above average. Our average high is normally 91°F, but we will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 90s through next Friday. It’ll remain muggy next week; but it won’t be super muggy and uncomfortable. Long-range models hint that we could see northwest flow develop by the middle and end of next week. It means we will have to watch for disturbances that could develop to our north and sweep to the south. Confidence this far out in time for rain chances remain low, so we will hold on to a 20 percent chance for isolated storms through next week. If confidence increases for a complex of storms to roll through our area, we’ll likely have to increase our rain chances. Just make sure you tune in to Fred, Lauren, and Tonia over the weekend for the latest details on our storm chances going into next week.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. This tropical wave is showing signs of organization this morning with more storms developing near the low. Odds have increased to 50 percent for development over the next seven days. Models hint that this tropical wave could develop in the Central Atlantic over the next couple of days, but it looks like a trough will likely pick this system up and keep it away from the east coast of the United States. It’ll be something to watch next week, especially for the people living in Bermuda. The next name up on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane list is “Emily”.

Tracking the Tropics (WBRC)

Hurricane season normally ramps up in activity in August and September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend. Stay cool in this July heatwave.

