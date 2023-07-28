Lemonade Day teaches kids how to run a small business

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lemonade Day Tuscaloosa combines the tradition of operating a lemonade stand and teaching kids the skills to run a business.

The partnership between the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama and Cadence Bank came in late July this year. Kids were pouring cups of lemonade and counting handfuls of money at the Boys and Girls Club branch in Alberta Thursday.

“You have to count the money at the same time and give the right amount of lemonade to the person,” said Boys and Girls Clubs member Ava Gray. “And why is that important? Because if they pay $2 for the lemonade and you halfway fill the cup, that’s not right.”

During this free program, children learned about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, honed their analytical skills, and became more self-reliant.

“I think they learn that they can start a business, that starting a business is not having a large brick and mortar,” said Kim Turner, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama. “You can have an idea and you can build upon it.”

Boys and Girls Clubs members setup lemonade stands at branches at Jaycee Park in Tuscaloosa and the Hasson Center in Northport.

Organizers invite non-club members to download the My Lemonade Day App and get information about operating lemonade stands around town this Saturday, July 29, too.

