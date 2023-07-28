Birmingham-Southern Associate A.D. graduates from prestigious NCAA leadership program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern Associate Athletics Director and Head Coach of Cross Country/Track & Field, Kenneth Cox, has a new update to his resume.

Dr. Cox graduated from the Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute this past week. He was one of 18 minority athletic administrators in the country that was selected for the institute to graduate this summer.

The institute is a two-year program that provides tailored programming to assist ethnic minorities in mapping and planning their athletic administration careers. The course provides professional development programming over the course of a calendar year, which includes one-week programs at the beginning and conclusion of that year.

In the first year of the program, administrators begin the week with activities focused on exploring their career aspirations. Individuals are involved in exercises that improve their self-awareness and confidence to help them continue toward their goals. Administrators are then put into groups where they are given an “intensive budget activity” where they will work together as a team and then present their final plans.

In year two of the program, administrators will reconvene with their group and discuss their goals and gain feedback from others about year one in the program. Individuals will then dive into collaboration, personality, and leadership assessments that provide specific feedback into individuals areas of strength and where they can improve.

“Being a cohort of other incredible administrators that allow you to think critically and learn from each other was unbelievable,” Cox said. “Our program leaders in year one and year two, as well as the support staff, were like family in every way. They showed love, support, and even compassion when needed, all while reminding us the gifts that we possess and lead from in this world.”

One of the key focuses of the program is helping individuals learn more about themselves and what they can do to help others. After Cox spent his two years in the program, he feels that he learned exactly that.

“Over the last two years, since being a part of this amazing cohort and program, I have learned so much about myself and my authentic leadership. Through this program and this community, I have gained the tools that have made me equipped to handle leadership at levels I could have only dreamed about. I know that I am better because of the investment that the leadership institute made me, as well as how I was willing to grow through this program and progress.”

In the collegiate administration world, connections are key. That is why the leadership institute puts individuals in groups to learn more about other individuals and other schools; they help one another grow and become great. For Kenneth Cox, that was one of the most valuable things he learned from his time in the program.

“My network of support has grown exponentially, and so has the community of successful people that have witnessed the value that I bring to any organization. Continuing to grow in every are of my life is a commitment that I have made to myself, years ago, and being selected into the Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Program only furthered that cause. I AM blessed. I AM ready. I AM better. I AM a leader with a great future,” stated Cox.

Cox is deeply involved in everything Birmingham-Southern, but when asked about the program, how much he learned, and how excited he is to take what he learned in the program back to BSC, he could not be more excited. “It was the best professional experience that I have ever been a part of, in every way”.

Dr. Cox is now back on the hill entering his 15th season with the Panthers. He is the Community Partner for the Birmingham-Southern College Black Male Initiative and a Faculty Advisory for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cox is also entering his first year as the Division III Track & Field President and his fourth year on the Board of Directors for the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches of America.

