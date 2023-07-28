Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials working on fire in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Birmingham.

Officials responded to 709 1st Avenue North, a scrap yard, on calls of a commercial building fire.

BFRS crews are working to get the fire under control. One citizen was on the roof of an exposure, but was rescued. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.