Birmingham airport traffic surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Travelers returning to Birmingham airport at pre-pandemic levels
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might see more people at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport because passenger traffic has finally surpassed pre-pandemic numbers.

Leaders are calling June one of their busiest months, hitting near-record levels.

They say over 277,000 passengers came through the terminal last month which is more than June of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The number of people is also 19% more people than June of last year.

Kim Hunt with the Birmingham Airport Authority says they expected the comeback from the pandemic was going to take some time but says they’re stronger now.

Of course, more traffic means more cars in the parking lot and more people in line at security so Hunt warns you to prepare and come earlier than you normally would.

She says this could also mean more nonstop flights to come in the future.

“I will tell you that back in January of this year, we had one nonstop flight each day to LaGuardia (Airport) in New York on Delta Airlines,” said Hunt. “Today we have four nonstops to LaGuardia, three by Delta and one new one by American so that really tells you that the airlines are looking at us.”

Hunt says the more people that fly out of our local Birmingham airport, the more that airlines take notice, and the more options we could have for nonstop flights in the future.

