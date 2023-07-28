LawCall
Back-to-school events to help students happening this weekend

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In just a few weeks, students will be back in the classroom for another year of learning. One thing all students need to be successful in the classroom is school supplies, but getting them can be hard for families in need.

Birmingham City Schools partner with the Birmingham Zoo each school year to help get students in need the supplies necessary for the classroom.

On Saturday, July 29, the zoo will hold its annual back-to-school drive, where anyone visiting the zoo can drop off school supplies that will later be distributed to students.

“All school supplies are welcome, but we specifically want to get stuff for keeping classrooms clean, like Clorox wipes, tissues, and hand sanitizer,” said Education Specialist at the Birmingham Zoo, Cameron Westcott.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front gate.

“Huge help to make sure even with the rising school costs, all kids are able to get the supplies they need,” said Westcott.

Also happening on July 29, UAB men’s basketball player, Barry Dunning, is holding a basketball camp and mental health fair to help kids put their best foot forward on the first day of school.

“It’s not too young to know about mental health. You need to know at a young age it’s okay to talk, it’s okay to feel things and tell your parents about things,” said Dunning.

The event is open to students ages 6-16. The basketball camp is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the mental health fair is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided between 12-12:45 p.m., and anyone who participates will receive a free backpack.

“It’s very important to have those tools to get ready for school because some kids are not fortunate enough to have those things as well.”

