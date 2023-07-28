Assault victim shares concerns about security at Rock The South festival

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two women injured at Rock The South one year ago are now sharing their stories.

This is after the Cullman Police Department arrested three men and charged them with assault at the festival that injured a man just a week ago.

The women say they continue to relive that incident even now, a whole year later, sharing they are still dealing with internal and external scars from that night. They say with such a big event, something needs to be done to enhance security.

“It was extremely traumatic for me for someone to just run up behind me and you’re intoxicated, you’re drunk, you’ve been out in the heat and just body slam me on the ground,” said Sharon Gibbs.

She says she is still dealing with PTSD from that night. She and her friend Tameka Smith Ward Tudume were working security on August 5, 2022.

Gibbs says a man without a VIP ticket was trying to get into a VIP section they were working. She said she asked him to stop climbing the fence because people pay a lot of money to be inside the section.

“As I walked off to go back to my post, he went through the gate, ran up on me and what I would call hog slam me,” said Gibbs.

“When I turned around, all I could see was my friend screaming under the ground and we took off running to get him off of her,” said Tudume. “It took like five police officers to get him down on the ground.”

Both women said they were hurt during the incident. Gibbs says she landed on the back of her neck which was severely bruised and she was gushing blood from her forehead where she still has a scar. Tudume said she suffered a broken finger and a sprained ankle.

A police report was taken on scene, and the responding officer described the incident: “I observed a physical altercation in progress between three subjects. A black female Aegis event staff worker was on top of a white male subject, who was pinning a second black female Aegis employee on the ground.”

The report goes on to say: “Ms. Gibbs was bleeding profusely from a gash on her forehead and her right eye appeared to be swelling up.”

The man was arrested on scene for assault and public intoxication.

Gibbs says there needs to be more safety protocols at the festival so another assault incident can be prevented. She also says the large, shoulder-to-shoulder crowds pose a risk.

“If somebody starts shooting, and people start running, imagine the stampede of people that are going to get hurt,” she explains.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to Rock The South about any security upgrades for the festival in 2024. They referred us to the Cullman Police Department and a representative said they haven’t discussed security for next year’s festival just yet.

