ALEA warns of deadly new drug mixture after secondhand exposure hospitalizes state trooper

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is sounding the alarm on the rise of a new mixture of drugs that left one of their own seriously ill.

It’s a mixture of deadly drug fentanyl, combined with an animal tranquilizer known as Xylazine,

ALEA Senior Trooper Charles May was just doing his job when he came into contact with the substance.

Back in May, Trooper May was taking someone to the Macon County jail when that person became ill. Emergency services were called to the scene to assist, and it was there that Trooper May himself became ill. He was taken to a hospital in Opelika, and according to ALEA, he has suffered health issues ever since then.

ALEA says they’re seeing more and more instances of fentanyl and xylazine being mixed, and want to share Trooper May’s story in hopes of showing the public how lethal it can be.

“We’re very fortunate to have one of our troopers still with us today,” says ALEA Public Affairs Coordinator Reginal King. “We’re encouraging everyone, if you think you’ve been exposed, call 911 or contact emergency personnel as soon as possible.”

Trooper May’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Law enforcement agencies tell FOX6 they’re seeing a rise in drugs being mixed with xylazine.

Warning about drug mixture involving fentanyl

“I think at the national level we’ve seen it in 48 out of the 50 states,” says Bradford Byerley, who’s the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s New Orleans Field Division, which is responsible for 18 offices across the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas.

“Whatever they can mix with that fentanyl, a filler to provide that extra high, they’re doing that,” Byerley says.

Xylazine is not only being mixed with fentanyl.

“It can be injected, it can be swallowed, smoked, or snorted. It’s also being mixed with other drugs besides fentanyl like cocaine and heroin,” says King.

ALEA says they’ve seen the mixture in both powder and liquid forms. They’ve also seen the gruesome side effects.

“Individuals who choose to ingest mixtures containing this drug, they can develop severe wounds that can lead to the rotting of human tissue which can ultimately lead to amputation,” says King.

Survival is also bleak when it comes to tranquilizer-laced opioids.

“One of the most alarming issues about this drug is it is not an opioid now having said that, the drug Narcan which is designed to reverse the effects will not work on drugs containing xylazine.”

ALEA says education will be key in cutting down on this increase of Xylazine mixtures. They say even though naloxone is ineffective against tranquilizers, they do still recommend administering it if someone appears to be suffering from drug poisoning.

