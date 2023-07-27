Yo Mama’s - Mama’s Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Mama’s Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

8oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup ranch dressing

Hot wing sauce

2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, separated

4 flour tortillas

Directions

Heat the chicken and hot sauce in a skillet until heated through, then mix in the cream cheese and dressing. When the mixture is well-blended, add half of the cheese and stir until incorporated. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the tortilla. Spread the chicken on half the tortilla and fold. Serve with ranch dressing as dip.

