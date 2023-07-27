LawCall
Yo Mama's - Mama's Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Good Day Cooking
Denise Peterson - Mama's Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
By Denise Peterson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
Mama’s Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients

  • 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 8oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup ranch dressing
  • Hot wing sauce
  • 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, separated
  • 4 flour tortillas

Directions

  1. Heat the chicken and hot sauce in a skillet until heated through, then mix in the cream cheese and dressing. When the mixture is well-blended, add half of the cheese and stir until incorporated.
  2. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the tortilla. Spread the chicken on half the tortilla and fold.
  3. Serve with ranch dressing as dip.

