Tuscaloosa city schools prepare for day one for the new year

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 15 days and counting! August 9 is day one for the new school year for Tuscaloosa City Schools. School district leaders say they’re ready for the new year, but they do need the help of parents and students to help guarantee a smooth start.

Tuscaloosa City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says they feel good about the upcoming year. There are no major policy changes.

However, Dr. Daria is requesting parents not wait until the last minute to enroll their child or children. By the waiting until day one, which is August 9, or after that date, it creates potential confusion in the enrollment process. After all, this is a school district with an average of around 11,000 students spread out over 21 schools.

“So day one, August 9, is about being in the classroom and learning. If we’re still getting schedules and enrollment, it prevents our students from being ready on August 9, so the sooner we enroll and they’re coming in from out-of-district, we can have that child in the classroom already with a full schedule and with a teacher ready go to,” said Dr. Mike Daria.

Dr. Daria says families can enroll on-line in the ‘prospective family’ category on the school’s website.

