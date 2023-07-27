Three individuals shot in Smithfield neighborhood, taken to UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three individuals have been transported to UAB Hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

Birmingham North Precinct Officers responded to reports of a person shot call in the 200 block of Graymont Avenue W at 5:50 Wednesday evening. The adult female victim that was shot was transported to the Graymont address, a Birmingham Fire Station, by private vehicle.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue then transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While BPD officers were at UAB, two more victims arrived to the hospital by private vehicles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. It is not known at this time if they have life-threatening injuries. All three individuals were shot in the 600 block of 2nd Street N.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

