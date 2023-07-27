LawCall
Shelby Co. man arrested on child porn charges

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vincent man was recently arrested by authorities in Shelby County on multiple charges of child porn possession and dissemination.

In June, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led to their arrest of 31-year-old Michel Chad Wade of Vincent.

Wade was arrested Friday, July 21. He was charged with six counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office said Wade was also charged with ten counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Wade is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $390,000 bond.

Investigators say there is no information that suggests the images were produced in or near Shelby County.

“I am very appreciative of the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who worked diligently to bring Wade to justice,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego. “I also want to thank the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, whose assistance is vital for investigating these crimes. Investigating the victimization of children is a top priority and I am thankful we were able to close this case with an arrest.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation. If you have any information, you should call their office at 205-670-6000, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

