Latest report shows Alabama EMS use of Narcan up nearly 85% in three years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new state report shows the use of Narcan by emergency medical services across Alabama is up nearly 85% in just three years.

The same report by Alabama’s Office of Emergency Medical Services shows Naloxone or Narcan is ranked as the 8th most administered medicine in 2022 with 11,759 doses.

State EMS Director Jamie Gray says overdoses are a problem in Alabama. Narcan can be used to help reverse an opioid overdose.

Back in 2019, 6,375 Narcan doses were administered, according to the report. In 2020, that number rose to 8,200. It jumped again in 2021 to 11,100 and then 11,759 doses in 2022. Between 2019 and 2022, there was an 84.45% increase in doses administered.

Gray says there could be a number of contributing factors, besides more overdoses.

“We have seen some numbers go up as far as Narcan use but I would contribute that, not solely, but I would say that that had a lot to do with the amount of Narcan that we’re actually putting out,” he explained.

To combat the opioid epidemic, Gray says several state agencies are supplying more Narcan.

“We did a four year program to assist in supplying Narcan to our EMS providers and our Department of Mental Health has done programs to help supply Narcan to law enforcement officers and we’ve done volunteer fire departments and things of that nature that have never had access to this type of medication before,” he explained.

Gray says through many of these programs, it is required to report when a Narcan dose is used, so not only are more doses readily available but more reporting is happening too.

He adds that the drug can literally be a life-saver.

“Wonderfully excited about how much Narcan is having an impact on the opioid crisis in Alabama and across the country and hope that we continue to be able to supply first responders as well as public with the education and tools that they need to mitigate some of these circumstances,” said Gray.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is offering free, 1-hour trainings on how to recognize, prevent, and respond to an opioid overdose by using naloxone.

