LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Helping your student adjust to middle or high school this school year

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This first day of school, students heading into middle school or high school for the first time may be feeling anxious about the transition.

Margaret Carter is a child and adolescent psychologist at UAB. She said the change can cause some uneasy feelings for students.

“I think about as an adult when you start a new job. You’re anxious about how it’s gonna go, are you gonna find your people, are you gonna learn the different rules and expectations that come along with it,” said Carter.

She said once students are acclimated, they may start to feel more comfortable. She recommends encouraging your student to get involved in activities where they can also make friends.

“A lot of times that could be theatre or the arts, or it can be athletics, or student government.”

If you notice major changes in your child’s behavior, Carter said talk to them to see what’s going on and seek professional help if needed.

“If the kid who was really outgoing is now isolated. Or a kid who was the straight A student is struggling academically and not getting their work done, or all of a sudden big changes in weight or sleep.”

Carter said now is a good time to talk to your child who may be feeling nervous to validate that their feelings are normal.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Source: WBRC video
Talladega man dead following Wednesday’s crash on I-65 NB; Birmingham PD investigating

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Getting kids in the back-to-school routine
PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is hosting a drive-thru school supply giveaway Thursday morning.
Drive-thru school supply event happening Thursday in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Agribusiness teaching farm planned for Tuscaloosa County
A proposed bill would provide teachers with a tax credit of up to $1,000 a school year for...
Tuscaloosa to accept school supply donations for parking ticket fines