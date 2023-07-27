LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gas prices rise to highest in 8 months

Gas prices have been rising in recent days.
FILE - Gas prices have been rising in recent days.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a road trip before school starts? Plan for higher gas prices.

Prices at the pump have gone up 12 cents in three days.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline climbed two cents Thursday to $3.71 a gallon.

That’s the highest in eight months, but that’s still well below the painful levels of last year.

In June 2022, gas prices hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.

The sudden spike is partly due to a jump in oil prices as recession fears fade and OPEC cuts production.

Another potential issue is extreme heat.

Some refineries, including at least one ExxonMobil facility, have had to undergo maintenance in recent days because of the extreme temperatures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Source: WBRC video
Talladega man dead following Wednesday’s crash on I-65 NB; Birmingham PD investigating
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Jordan Melton
Family, friends, community remember slain Birmingham Firefighter at memorial service Wednesday
In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized...
21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Prime Minister Meloni for White House talks
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues