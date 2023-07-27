LawCall
Gadsden revises city code to curb dog and cat overpopulation

Gadsden revises city code to curb dog and cat overpopulation
By Reggie Kyle
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is getting tough in order to control the animal overpopulation. 

The City Council unanimously voted this week to revise the city code and make it illegal to own a dog or a cat aged six months or older that hasn’t been spayed or neutered inside the city limits. City officials say they had to come up with a plan to help curve this growing problem.

“It’s a tough situation because people love their animals. We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing, especially people like you said growing up,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford.  “You know we’re collecting, rescuing 150 animals a month, dogs, and almost 50 cats a month,” said Ford.

The city encourages residents to microchip your animals to avoid any misunderstandings and potential fines.

