LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School

(WVLT)
By Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is set to become a P.E. teacher at Plainview High School this August.

In a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, the board voted to approve Pruitt’s hiring as of August 1, 2023. The meeting agenda and the approval video were posted to the Moutain Valley News Facebook page.

Pruitt’s father, Dale, is the head football coach of the Plainview High School football team. The Plainview High School graduate was fired by the Vols in early 2021 and was given a six-year show-cause order by the NCAA for multiple violations.

Jeremy Pruitt played and coached for the University of Alabama. He also was part of the Hoover High School football program featured on the MTV show Two-A-Days.

WVLT Sports Reporter Paige Dauer was the first to report Pruitt’s hiring by Plainview.

Tune in tonight at 4, 5, & 6 p.m. for more on the hiring of Jeremy Pruitt:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Source: WBRC video
Talladega man dead following Wednesday’s crash on I-65 NB; Birmingham PD investigating

Latest News

CALERA HIGH SCHOOL
Calera High School looking for new football coach just weeks before fall camp
Tuscaloosa County HS football coach beats the heat with smart planning
Kirakis Shepard
Ashville High School welcomes first Black head football coach
The Alabama High School Athletic Association needs officials for the upcoming school year.
AHSAA looking to hire more officials for upcoming school year
NIL impact on student athletes
NIL could impact athletes mental health