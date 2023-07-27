LawCall
Former Alfa agent pleads guilty to mail fraud Wednesday

43-year-old Bret Chappell is accused of insurance fraud
43-year-old Bret Chappell is accused of insurance fraud
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bret Chappell, a former Alfa agent from Warrior, Alabama, pleaded guilty to mail fraud Wednesday.

Chappell was a licensed insurance agent for Alfa in Hayden, Alabama who devised a scheme to defraud multiple victims between 2019-2022. Chappell defrauded numerous individuals into surrendering existing Alfa life insurance policies for cash value and purchasing new Alfa life insurance policies of deposit for purchase (Alfa is not a financial institution and does not offer certificates of deposit).

Chappell convinced a victim to cash two certificates of deposit from another bank based on the belief that they would receive the product promised by Chappell. He also created fraudulent documents that were made to look like they were created by Alfa and sent the fake documents to victims. Instead of using the money to purchase real policies for the victims, Chappell deposited the funds into his own bank account with a total amount of $862,286.55.

The maximum penalty for mail fraud is 20 years.

