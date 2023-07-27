First Alert Weather: Hot temperatures and a chance for an isolated storm Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting the day off with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. The good news I can share with you today is that we do not have a Code Orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear to partly cloudy.

We are watching two weather features. The first feature is a weak disturbance to our northwest that is producing spotty showers in parts of Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and northwest Alabama. We are also watching an upper-level low that’s spinning away off the coast of Florida. Both of these features can help to produce a small rain chance for us over the next couple of days.

Pool Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a chance for a few showers this morning for areas northwest of Birmingham. I think most of us will remain mostly dry today. We will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will likely come from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels won’t be super high, so the heat index is forecast to climb near 100°F. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. Anything that develops could produce brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. If you have any evening plans, we’ll likely end up partly cloudy with temperatures cooling near 90°F by 7 p.m.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday and Saturday: Some of our high-resolution weather models are hinting at a slightly higher chance to see a few storms Friday and Saturday. Most of it is thanks to daytime heating and the interaction of the upper-level low impacting parts of the Southeast. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 70s. We will likely see highs in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday. I’ve increased the chance of rain to 30% for both days mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Future Radar (WBRC)

Any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but odds are low we’ll see any severe storms. The heat index over the next couple of days could climb near 100°F-103°F. If you are hoping to see some rainfall, tomorrow and Saturday look to be our best chance over the next seven days.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into early next week will be the heat. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast on Sunday and into early next week. This dome of hot air will likely keep our temperatures well above average. Our average high temperature for late July is 91°F. I think we could see high temperatures climb near 98° to 102°F for most of central Alabama Sunday through most of next week. Humidity levels won’t be super high, so the feels like temperatures will likely remain around 105°F. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the mid 70s.

High Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

With hot temperatures sticking around next week, you’ll want to take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors. Rain chances appear isolated at 20 percent for most of next week. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and flowers. If you don’t, the summer heat and sunshine will likely dry up or kill your plants.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. This tropical wave won’t develop over the next few days, but conditions could become more favorable this weekend and into early next week as it moves into the Central Atlantic. Odds have increased to 40 percent for development over the next seven days. Models hint that this tropical wave could develop, but it looks like a trough will likely pick this system up and keep it away from the east coast of the United States. It’ll be something to watch next week, especially for the people living in Bermuda. The next name up on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane list is “Emily”.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

Hurricane season normally ramps up in activity in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

Have a great Thursday!

