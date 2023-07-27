Drive-thru school supply event happening Thursday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students will soon return to school for the fall and, in Tuscaloosa, a community group wants to make sure those kids have wha tthey need to make the return to school successful.

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is hosting a school supply giveaway Thursday morning.

PRIDE, or Parents Resource Institute for Drug Education, has hosted school supply giveaways for several years, with the 2022 event taking place at the Tuscaloosa River Market. This year PRIDE decided to hold the event at its office on 13th Street across from the Loft apartments. The change in venue allowed them to buy more backpacks packed with school supplies for students.

“We decided to use those resources to better help the community,” said Nicole Shine, Executive Director of PRIDE of Tuscaloosa. “It provides more supplies for students. Last year we did about 250 bags. This year we’ll do around 300. So, we wanted to up that number to be a better resource to the community.”

The drive-thru event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and ends once all the backpacks with supplies are given away.

Shine added that a child must be in a vehicle at the time of the drive-thru to get a backpack.

PRIDE is located at 1000 13th Street in Tuscaloosa.

