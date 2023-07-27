LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Drive-thru school supply event happening Thursday in Tuscaloosa

'PRIDE' of Tuscaloosa hosting school supply giveaway
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students will soon return to school for the fall and, in Tuscaloosa, a community group wants to make sure those kids have wha tthey need to make the return to school successful.

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is hosting a school supply giveaway Thursday morning.

PRIDE, or Parents Resource Institute for Drug Education, has hosted school supply giveaways for several years, with the 2022 event taking place at the Tuscaloosa River Market. This year PRIDE decided to hold the event at its office on 13th Street across from the Loft apartments. The change in venue allowed them to buy more backpacks packed with school supplies for students.

“We decided to use those resources to better help the community,” said Nicole Shine, Executive Director of PRIDE of Tuscaloosa. “It provides more supplies for students. Last year we did about 250 bags. This year we’ll do around 300. So, we wanted to up that number to be a better resource to the community.”

The drive-thru event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and ends once all the backpacks with supplies are given away.

Shine added that a child must be in a vehicle at the time of the drive-thru to get a backpack.

PRIDE is located at 1000 13th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 in Birmingham; all lanes now open
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

'PRIDE' of Tuscaloosa hosting school supply giveaway
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces legislation to address NIL in college sports
St. Clair County woman survives road rage shooting
Survivor of St. Clair Co. road rage shooting shares story, seeks answers
Latest report shows Alabama EMS use of Narcan up nearly 85% in three years