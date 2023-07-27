LawCall
Missing Bessemer woman found safe

Edythe Michelle Bryant
Edythe Michelle Bryant(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Edythe Michelle Bryant has been found safe, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

Original Story: The Bessemer Police Department is asking for your help in locating Edythe Michelle Bryant.

Bryant is described as a Black female, 5′06″ and weighs 215 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black dress, according to BPD.

Police say Bryant left her residence on foot in the 2300 block of 12th Ave North on Thursday, July 26 at approximately 2 p.m.

Bryant is possibly in the early stage of dementia.

