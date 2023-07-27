Missing Bessemer woman found safe

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Edythe Michelle Bryant has been found safe, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

Original Story: The Bessemer Police Department is asking for your help in locating Edythe Michelle Bryant.

Bryant is described as a Black female, 5′06″ and weighs 215 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black dress, according to BPD.

Police say Bryant left her residence on foot in the 2300 block of 12th Ave North on Thursday, July 26 at approximately 2 p.m.

Bryant is possibly in the early stage of dementia.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.