ALEA warns of fentanyl mixed with xylazine after officer falls ill on duty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning the public of the dangers of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. The warnings come as there has been an increase in trafficking the drug mixture.

Part of what makes the combination of fentanyl and xylazine (also known as “Tranq”) dangerous is typical measures to reduce the effects of drugs do not work.

“One of the most alarming issues with the increased use of xylazine and fentanyl is the fact that xylazine is not an opioid. This means naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse its effects, placing users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

Secretary Taylor explained it’s important to address because it doesn’t only affect the general public, first responders can also be hurt by the drug mixture.

“Just recently, one of our own, ALEA Senior Trooper Charles May, came in contact with an individual who was exposed to fentanyl mixed with xylazine and has suffered health-related issues since the incident occurred,” said Taylor.

After transporting a person to the Macon Co. Jail on May 3, Sr. Trooper May became sick. He was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment following the incident. According to ALEA, Sr. Trooper May has been having health issues ever since.

Sr. Trooper May’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.

