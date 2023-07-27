LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ala. Cannabis Commission Chair: ‘I’m staying’

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Steven Stokes, the Chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, told WBRC on Thursday, July 27, he won’t resign, despite a new court action challenging his eligibility to hold the chairmanship.

“I’m staying. I’ve told my attorney we’re going to fight this attempt to derail the work of the Commission,” Stokes said Thursday.

Stokes says he’s asked his attorney to request an expedited opinion from a Montgomery Circuit Judge ahead of the Commission’s next scheduled meeting on Aug. 10, when the Commission hopes to be able to issue new licenses after having to pause, then retract the initial round of licenses issued in June.

Plaintiff Kimberly Holcomb is asking a judge to declare the appointment of Stokes illegal and invalid under Alabama law, and issue a writ of quo warranto, removing him from that position.

Holcomb, through her attorneys, claims the state law that set up the AMCC prohibits “any public official” from being a Commission member, and says Stokes’ role as a member of the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees and his recent re-appointment to a seat on that board violates that part of the medical cannabis law.

“I’m not a public official, and I qualified and had to be verified for this Commission just like the other members,” Stokes told WBRC on Thursday.

Stokes and the AMCC are embroiled in multiple lawsuits over the process the Commission used to issue the first-of-their-kind licenses for medical cannabis in June. Licenses that were paused then rescinded within days after the AMCC admitted it had found “tabulation errors” in the scoring system used to grade applicants for the limited number of medical cannabis licenses.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Source: WBRC video
Talladega man dead following Wednesday’s crash on I-65 NB; Birmingham PD investigating

Latest News

Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
3, including ADOC officer, charged in inmate’s murder
14-year-old girl arrested in connection to Birmingham shooting death
14-year-old girl arrested in connection to Birmingham shooting death
What to know about cardiac arrest
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, recovers from cardiac arrest; what to know about cardiac arrest