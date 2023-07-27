14-year-old girl arrested in connection to Birmingham shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Lekilo Mason Adley Cummings.

Detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest of a 14-year-old female whose name is being withheld by police.

Birmingham Police say they obtained a Pickup Order for the juvenile and took her into custody.

The teen was transported to the G Ross Bell Youth Detention Center.

Original Story: A shooting over the holiday weekend left a Birmingham mad dead as police conduct a homicide investigation.

Birmingham police were called to the 2700 block of Republic Boulevard at approximately 5:21 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a person shot. They arrived and found an adult male lying unresponsive in the parking lot.

33-year-old Lekilo Mason Adley Cummings of Birmingham was pronounced dead on the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

Police believe an altercation took place in the parking lot of a business that led to a shot being fire.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

