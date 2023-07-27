LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

14-year-old girl arrested in connection to Birmingham shooting death

14-year-old girl arrested in connection to Birmingham shooting death
14-year-old girl arrested in connection to Birmingham shooting death(Monticello Police department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Lekilo Mason Adley Cummings.

Detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest of a 14-year-old female whose name is being withheld by police.

Birmingham Police say they obtained a Pickup Order for the juvenile and took her into custody.

The teen was transported to the G Ross Bell Youth Detention Center.

Original Story: A shooting over the holiday weekend left a Birmingham mad dead as police conduct a homicide investigation.

Birmingham police were called to the 2700 block of Republic Boulevard at approximately 5:21 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a person shot. They arrived and found an adult male lying unresponsive in the parking lot.

33-year-old Lekilo Mason Adley Cummings of Birmingham was pronounced dead on the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

Police believe an altercation took place in the parking lot of a business that led to a shot being fire.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Source: WBRC video
Talladega man dead following Wednesday’s crash on I-65 NB; Birmingham PD investigating

Latest News

What to know about cardiac arrest
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, recovers from cardiac arrest; what to know about cardiac arrest
Smithfield Community grant.
Smithfield neighborhood awarded Choice Neighborhood Grant, bringing in $50M for revitalization
Source: WBRC video
Helping students with school transition years
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn