ON YOUR SIDE: What’s the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The collapse of LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, from cardiac arrest at basketball practice is putting sudden cardiac episodes back in the spotlight. Quick action by his team’s trainers is being credited with potentially saving James’ life.

The incident raises questions about cardiac health, such as how you can tell the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack.

A heart attack is a circulation problem and sudden cardiac arrest is an electrical problem according to the American Heart Association. When blood flow to the heart is blocked, it can lead to a heart attack.

Cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating.

According to officials, sudden cardiac arrest can occur after a heart attack. The American Heart Association says other heart conditions may also disrupt the heart’s rhythm and lead to it as well.

Former longtime Hoover firefighter Rusty Lowe works with GoRescue, a lifesaving company that provides AED’s including CPR training. Lowe explains more about the difference between the two heart conditions.

“The patient that’s having the heart attack is usually conscious and able to tell you their symptoms. If they are in cardiac arrest, they are unconscious. They’re not breathing or either gasping for breath and they are turning blue and gray and terrible color,” Lowe said.

When someone is in cardiac arrest, Lowe says you have 4 to 6 minutes before permanent brain damage occurs. You can perform CPR and use an AED. He says it’s critical to have those devices nearby and have people trained on them because time is of the essence.

