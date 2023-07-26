LawCall
Woman surprised by ball python found in her toilet

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early Wednesday morning.(Steve Kennedy)
By Domonique Benn and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise when a snake slithered out of her toilet.

The animal encounter happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home in Shreveport.

Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary took the toilet apart and captured the snake, which was identified as a ball python. According to Kennedy, ball pythons are not native to Louisiana but said they are one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

Kennedy also said the snakes are not venomous or dangerous. He said they are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long.

The ball python found in the woman’s toilet may have been someone’s escaped pet, Kennedy said. He also said finding a snake in a toilet is rare.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

