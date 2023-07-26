Human traffickers profit at expense of victims in ways you might not think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Even though investigators say the Carlee Russell case turned out to be a hoax, some believed early on that it could be a part of human trafficking. Federal investigators say that the human trafficking problem is very real.

According to investigators, human trafficking may not look like what you see in media.

“It’s not the way people see on TV. It looks nothing like the movie Taken,” Doug Gilmer, Resident Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Birmingham said. He works closely on human trafficking cases.

Breigh Vigor was in middle school when she says someone, who she thought was a fellow student, first sexually exploited her online. She says the predator eventually hacked into her social media accounts and demanded an explicit photo from her. She complied and that’s when things got worse. Every night turned into a video call with him where she would perform and the predator made money from it.

“I was just 12 years old and it actually stopped whenever I was about to attend high school. So three years where I did not say anything, but this individual used me and sold me over the internet. And that was just a time when social media was on the rise,” Vigor said.

Her parents eventually discovered what happened and called law enforcement. Breigh is now using her story of being groomed to help others.

“At the end of the day, if my story can help save the life of just one individual, in my eyes, it was all worth it. I believe that my story is something that kids need to hear,” Vigor said.

Vigor’s story shows the ways traffickers profit at the expense of their victims may not follow stereotypes.

Investigators explain that traffickers are strategic about their victims. Gilmer says that they prey on vulnerabilities.

“That vulnerability can be just about anything. It can be their age, it can be their socioeconomic level or status, it can be drug or alcohol dependency. Quite frankly with a lot of kids it boils down to low self esteem. Traffickers are very good at honing in on those vulnerabilities and they know exactly how to exploit them,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer said that between 40 and 50% of children being trafficked are trafficked by a family member.

“Those are very difficult cases for us to sometimes identify because they’re happening in what should be a safe space. It’s not happening out in the public where other people often see.”

Gilmer says breaking the cycle of human trafficking requires a strong commitment on the investigative side from a victim centered approach and teaming up with victim service providers and long term care centers like the Well House. Gilmer adds its not just a law enforcement problem, it is a community problem.

For more information on human trafficking including the signs and myths, visit www.dhs.gov/bluecampaign

