‘He was amazing’ Hoover High principal shares fond memories of firefighter Jordan Melton

Principal remembers Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jennifer Hogan spent about three years with Jordan Melton when he was a student at Hoover High. Hogan taught and served as an assistant principal, and she described Melton as an unforgettable student.

“Oh my gosh! Jordan was amazing,” says Hogan. “He had the kind of smile that lit up a room and such an awesome personality. He cared for so many other people. He was just so gracious, and you know you loved to see him coming because you knew he was going to have a smile on his face and maybe a joke to tell, and he just made everybody feel great.”

Hogan recalls the morning of July 12 when she learned two firefighters were shot. She says she was shocked that it was one of her former students.

“I saw that the name was Jordan Melton, and you know, I just looked down, and I couldn’t believe it. I was saying ‘No, No, No,’” adds Hogan. “I didn’t want it to be Jordan Melton, who was a student here at Hoover. And it was horrific to find that news.”

Hogan says Melton never met a stranger, and this loss has been challenging for the Hoover community.

“Even teachers who didn’t teach him knew him. Knew his name, knew about him. Just because he was that kind of student, he was just infectious. The teachers that taught him, of course, are very hurt,” says Hogan.

She adds that it is a teacher’s worst nightmare to lose a student, especially in such a tragic way.

“It’s something I wish that nobody ever had to experience,” says Hogan. “It’s tough when you hear of a former student or student who passes away or gets killed, especially as a first responder. He’ll be greatly missed. I know his legacy is going to live on. I’m so proud of the man he was, the kid he was, and the man he became.”

