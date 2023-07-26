LawCall
Gadsden Family Success Center providing emotional, financial health

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A center in Etowah County is working to make sure families have what they need when it comes to emotional and financial health.

The Family Success Center is a non-profit organization in Gadsden that provides services for families to make positive changes in their lives.

The one-stop resource center provides stability and strengthens families by helping them become financially stable, and emotionally healthy. The center offers various programs including counseling.

Executive Director Emma Hazlewood Clapp says, “So, these are the people who when you come here, you’re going to get the best cheerleader, you’re going to get your coach, your going to get your life coach, you’re going get your friend and they’re going to stay with you for as long as you need. Whether it be two weeks, two months, two years, this is the group to do it. This is one of the hardest working groups in Etowah County.”

The Family Success Center is free to families. Click here for more information.

