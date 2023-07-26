LawCall
Friends and strangers gather to pay respects to fallen Birmingham First responder Jordan Melton

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends are beginning to say their goodbyes to Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton. Melton was one of two people shot at Fire Station 9 nearly two weeks ago.

Melton’s visitation and a community vigil were held Tuesday as loved ones prepare to lay him to rest on Wednesday.

Love and support were on display at Fire Station 9 in Norwood. Several concerned community members came out Tuesday to place a wreath to show the family that they are not alone in what they are going through.

“It is important to me to be there for the family. If they need me, I reached out to them. If she need me call, because I am here. This is what I do . I council other mothers who have lost children to gun violence. I know how they feel. I lost my baby. Only boy I had, so I know how they feel,” said Activist Apostle Wanda Stephens.

After they placed the wreath, the group prayed for the entire Melton family. Tuesday morning family and friends attended the visitation at Smith and Gaston. Mourners coming from far and wide to honor Melton.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday at Faith Chapel Christian Center in Birmingham from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow shortly after with his loved ones laying him to rest inside Elmwood Cemetery.

