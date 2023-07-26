First Alert Weather: A sunny and hot Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. High pressure remains in place today keeping us mostly dry and sunny.

Air Quality Alert (WBRC)

We want to give Jefferson and Shelby counties a first alert for a Code Orange air quality alert. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued this alert for today where ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive people. Children and those with asthma and other respiratory illnesses are at the greatest risk under these conditions. We encourage those sensitive to these levels to limit time outside and to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

High Temperatures Wednesday (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Winds will likely come from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. We will hold on to a 10 percent chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Most of us will end up dry. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely remain partly cloudy and dry with temperatures cooling into the mid 80s at 7 p.m.

Hot Thursday: We are forecasting a dry start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Tomorrow will end up very similar to this afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures may end up a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will likely come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances remain limited at 10 percent. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so the heat index is only forecast to climb near 100°F.

Hot Finish to July: We will likely finish the month very hot with temperatures well above average. Our average high for late July is 91°F. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the upper 90s Friday and into the weekend. It would not surprise me if a few spots in west Alabama see highs approach 100°F by the weekend.

First Alert Heat Index (WBRC)

Humidity levels may increase a little by this weekend and into early next week. With higher dew points this weekend, heat index values may end up near 105°F. Early next week could end up hotter with highs in the triple digits for most of Central Alabama.

Water the Yard This Week: If you are hoping for some rainfall, it’ll be difficult to find over the next several days. We’ll introduce a 10 to 20 percent chance for isolated showers and storms for Thursday and into the weekend. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a tenth of an inch of rainfall or less for most of Central Alabama over the next five days. There’s still a chance we could see rain chances go up a little by this weekend, but confidence remains low in this stagnant weather pattern.

Tropical Update: We are focusing on two areas that the National Hurricane Center is watching in the Atlantic. The good news is that both tropical waves have low chances to develop. One wave is located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center has lowered the odds of development to 0 percent. It is unlikely to develop into anything and could produce showers across the Southeast coast over the next couple of days.

First Alert Heat Index (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave that is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. It has a 30 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next seven days as it moves into the central Atlantic. Models don’t show a lot of support for this system to develop, but it’ll be something to watch over the weekend.

The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

