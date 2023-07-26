LawCall
Fallen firefighter’s mother comes forward to share more about her beloved son

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Almost two weeks ago two Birmingham firefighters were shot at Fire Station 9. In the weeks since, support and love have poured in from far and wide.

Tragically the injuries proved too much for one of the firefighters, Jordan Melton.

Jordan’s mother, Rochelle Malone, said that it is hard for her hard to put into words just how difficult these last two weeks have been since losing her son. Although there are many questions of what led to the shooting, Rochelle Malone says that her family’s biggest focus is honoring Jordan and sharing his story.

“To celebrate his life in a way that will speak to this present generation and the generations to come. About how we react and respond to hurt. How we respond to anger. How we respond to vengeance, and that this is not the way,” said Malone.

Malone says Jordan was one big smile. Not only on his face but in your heart. She remembers his ability to lighten or uplift the mood being second to none.

Jordan Melton always wanted to be the Fire Chief according to Malone.

And while he will be missed by so many, Malone hopes that we all learn and celebrate Jordan in a way that will better Birmingham.

