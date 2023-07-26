LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Crash blocking all lanes on I-59/20 near I-65 junction

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of Interstate 20E/59N are blocked after a crash at mile marker 124 Tuesday evening just before the junction with Interstate 65.

Emergency crews were diverting traffic off the interstate at that location as of 10:30 p.m.

No details are available on how many vehicles were involved, what happened, or if there were any injuries, but we’ll update this story when we learn more.

Crash closes I-59/20 near I-65

Authorities are at the scene of a crash that has closed Interstate 59N/20E just before the I-65 junction.

Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Teenager attacked at Rock the South festival in Cullman
‘Charges are forthcoming’ for those responsible in viral assault at ‘Rock the South’

Latest News

File picture of traffic cones
All lanes of I-65 S in Shelby Co. blocked after single-vehicle crash
Source: WBRC video
Safety plan when stuck in traffic
Lane closure after Saturday evening crash in Calhoun County now cleared
Source: WBRC video
ALDOT to accept bids on paving of Gordo bypass