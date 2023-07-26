Crash blocking all lanes on I-59/20 near I-65 junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of Interstate 20E/59N are blocked after a crash at mile marker 124 Tuesday evening just before the junction with Interstate 65.

Emergency crews were diverting traffic off the interstate at that location as of 10:30 p.m.

No details are available on how many vehicles were involved, what happened, or if there were any injuries, but we’ll update this story when we learn more.

Crash closes I-59/20 near I-65 Authorities are at the scene of a crash that has closed Interstate 59N/20E just before the I-65 junction. Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

