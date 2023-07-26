Calera PD issues new warning about AI technology duplicating a voice to scam people

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department issued a warning after a woman from Tuscaloosa County became the victim of an AI scam.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said this issue was brought to his attention after a friend of his told him that she was scammed after getting a call from who she thought was her brother.

Chief Hyche explained that the woman believed she was talking to her brother because it was his voice.

The woman fell for the scam and gave the scammers some of her personal information. She realized something was wrong after the scammer locked her out of her Facebook account and started using her information to scam others.

The chief believes the thieves used the brother’s social media videos to generate his voice and trick his family.

Chief Hyche is worried about how easily this can be done to seniors who are the main target for many scams.

“If someone calls you and they tell you that they are a loved one and they are in trouble and they need money, have a code word that your family and close friends know or asking questions that only that loved one would know the answer to are probably the best ways,” Hyche said. “If you are suspicious about someone hang up and call them back, don’t act immediately.”

This isn’t the only way AI can be used. Fake images and videos can be created using AI to blackmail and scam people as well.

To report any of these scams, head over to the Federal Internet Crime Complaint Center ic3.gov as soon as you discover a scam.

