Calera PD hosts active shooter training for officers

Calera Police Department active shooter response training
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police got training to help keep children safe in schools. Tuesday’s active shooter training was part of the officer’s summer training and all of the officer’s train at every school in the city.

The goal is to help officers to develop speed and confidence through realistic scenarios and repetition.

There is always something new to learn and become better at Calera police chief David Hyche said.

“If these officers are asked to go through that door knowing that they are probably going to be shot at by a riffle to protect someone else’s children, they need to be prepared to do that.”

With only seconds to react these training sessions are designed to help officers’ performance and decision-making skills

“You notice some of the drills we do, we have the officer with their faces to the wall, they turn around and they don’t know what they are going to see,” Hyche said. “It’s a very quick shoot don’t shoot situation because that’s the way it’s going to be in real life.”

Another scenario focused on discipline and communication that involved a team of three officers taking down the shooter while also saving the hostages.

Kay Snowden Turner, Calera City Councilor, said, “This training is essential to ensure that our police officers are prepared with confidence.”

Debbie Byers, another Calera City Councilor, added, “It’s sad that we have to have this type of training, but it should make our citizens of Calera feel a little bit more secure knowing that we have top notch police officers.”

Also in attendance was Calera City Councilor Earnest Montgomery.

They all observed the hard work these men and women put into ensuring students, faculty and staff safety in an active shooter threat.

Chief Hyche said,”If there is ever an active shooter at any of these schools in Calera, his officers will be able to rely on their training to stop the threat.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

